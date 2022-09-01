CDC Endorses Updated COVID Boosters, Shots To Begin Soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are set to begin soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna, the last step before a fall booster campaign.

The shots contain half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.

It’s not clear just how much more protection they will offer, because the exact recipe hasn’t finished human testing.

But the CDC’s advisers concluded that the updated shots are the best option ahead of an expected winter surge, and the agency’s director agreed.