KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

CDC Endorses Updated COVID Boosters, Shots To Begin Soon

September 1, 2022 4:25PM PDT
Share

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are set to begin soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna, the last step before a fall booster campaign.

The shots contain half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.

It’s not clear just how much more protection they will offer, because the exact recipe hasn’t finished human testing.

But the CDC’s advisers concluded that the updated shots are the best option ahead of an expected winter surge, and the agency’s director agreed.

More about:
Booster
Covid-19
fall
OK
Pfizer
vaccine

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison