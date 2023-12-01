KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pfizer Nixes More Study Of Twice-Daily Obesity Pill Treatment That Made Patients Nauseous

December 1, 2023 9:50AM PST
Share
Pfizer Nixes More Study Of Twice-Daily Obesity Pill Treatment That Made Patients Nauseous
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press)- Pfizer shares sank Friday when the drugmaker announced that it was abandoning a twice-daily obesity treatment after more than half the patients in a clinical trial stopped taking it.

The New York company will focus instead on a once-daily version of the pill, danuglipron, instead of starting a late-stage study of the other version.

Late-stage studies are usually the last and most expensive trials a drugmaker undertakes before seeking regulatory approval.

Obesity treatments are one of the hottest and more lucrative areas of medicine.

Pfizer rivals Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly already have injectable drugs on the market.

More about:
Obesity
Pfizer
Pill

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September
2

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
3

Pop Star Shakira Reaches Deal With Spanish Prosecutors On First Day Of Tax Fraud Trial
4

American Consumers More Confident In November
5

Fire Fighters Respond To 12 Suspicious Fires In Southeast Portland