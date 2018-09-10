Pets Flown to Oregon from Oklahoma High-Kill Shelters
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 10, 2018 @ 11:46 AM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A rescue flight has landed in Oregon carrying 125 pets that were living at high-kill shelters in Oklahoma.

The Statesman Journal reported Monday that the flight was the 16th flight by an organization called Fetch Fido a Flight, which flies animals from those shelters in Oklahoma to Oregon no-kill shelters.

These 108 dogs and 17 cats arrived in Salem over the weekend and will be housed at SafeHaven Humane Society south of Albany.

They will soon be up for adoption.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Couple Swept Out to Sea on Oregon Coast Oregon Wildfire Updates 9/9/2018 Man who killed 4, wounded 24, seeks US Supreme Court review Log Truck Crash, Deceased Driver 45 Miles Of I-5 To Remain Closed Through Weekend Clatsop County Sheriff Won’t Seek Re-Election
Comments