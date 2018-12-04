Pets Die In Hillsboro House Fire

Hillsboro, Oregon – A couple safely made it out of the burning home on SE Tumblestone Drive, but their dog and one of their three cats weren’t so lucky. Crews say the couple crawled out their upstairs bedroom window after they woke up to the sound of breaking glass and the smell of smoke around 1:30am this morning. Another cat was found alive and a third cat is unaccounted for. Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the home. There are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Read more from Hillsboro Fire:

Awoken by the sound of breaking glass and the smell of smoke a Hillsboro couple evacuated through the window of their 2nd floor bedroom as fire and smoke filled rooms downstairs.

Just after 1:30 am HIllsboro Fire Station 2 responded to a residential fire on the 3000 block of SE Tumblestone Dr. Firefighters on Engine 2 arrived to find the homeowners safely outside. As they made their way around the back of the house fire and smoke were venting out of broken windows on the main floor. A few minutes later Truck 5 arrived to see black smoke venting from the main level and the eves of the 2nd story. Firefighters entered through the back, quickly extinguished the flames and began clearing the smoke as they searched the home for the family’s dog and three cats. Regretfully the dog and one of the cats was found deceased. One cat was found alive and one cat is still unaccounted for.

Twenty firefighters responded to the fire. No injuries were reported. A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. It was determined that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

HIllsboro Fire Department reminds residents that working smoke alarms are the most important warning system that you can have when it comes to fire. Additionally, take time to develop a home escape plan with two was out of every room in your house and a family meeting place out front.

KXL’s Dave King contributed to this story.