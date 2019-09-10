Pet Sitters Steal Dog

Sephora
A Portland woman is turning to social media to see if she can find the people who stole her dog from her apartment.
Karis Bohn says was trying to be nice by letting a childhood friend and her boyfriend stay at her house. They lived with her for about a month. Bohn says when she left them alone, while she went on a trip to Tennessee, they trashed her place. She says they stole 5000 worth of stuff and her dog. The police told her this was a civil matter, not a criminal one, because she let them in the house. Bohn says she’s not counting on getting her stuff back, but she wants her dog.
https://www.facebook.com/donate/914274168933888/2768539859847668/