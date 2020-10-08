Pet Owners Warned About Canine Parvovirus
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Veterinarians are warning pet owners about canine parvovirus after a recent outbreak in the Tri-Cities area which include Kennewick, Pasco and Richland.
KOMO-TV reports over the last two weeks local clinics have seen a spike in positive cases.
Pet experts believe the recent increase of parvo is because more people are getting puppies and pet clinics are doing less vaccine clinics as a COVID precaution.
Vets say parvo is simple to prevent but expensive and complicated to treat.
Without the vaccines or treatment it could be deadly to pets.
Experts say the sooner treatment starts the better the prognosis.