Perspective

Sybil Hicks from Hamilton, Canada recently died, but her obituary has her friends, family and the town cracking up. In it, she says she has peacefully died. That she leaves behind her husband Ron Hicks, whom she affectionately refers to as a Horse’s Ass. It’s pretty funny stuff and a reminder to not take life too seriously. Makes me want to start writing my obituary already.

