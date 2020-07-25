Person Stabbed During Last Night’s Protests
On Friday, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Justice Center.
Just before 11 p.m. Police say people began shaking the fence surrounding the Federal Courthouse while other people shot fireworks over the fence.
According to a Press release from Portland Police, Federal Agents came out to the front of the federal courthouse and tried to break up the crowd using “various munitions”.
The press release continues “Many in the crowd had gas masks, shields, leaf blowers, power tools, fireworks and lasers. Hundreds of people remained along the fence attempting to pull or push it over. Some attempted to cut the fence with power tools. People shot fireworks and threw objects over the fence at federal law enforcement. This activity went on at varying levels of intensity for over three hours.”
Police say as the night went on people lit small fires.
Around 2:30 a.m. federal agents began breaking up the crowd.
Just after, there was a report of a stabbing near SW 5th Avenue and SW Salmon Street.
Police say they located the victim who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police also say they found the suspect and took them into custody.