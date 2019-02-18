Man Dead After Shooting In SE PDX Monday Morning

Portland, Oregon – A man was shot early this morning in Southeast Portland. It happened just after 12:30am near SE 112th and Division. Police have 112th closed in the area while they investigate. Police say the man was rushed to the hospital but died. No word yet on a suspect, but officers say there does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public. That typically means the suspect and victim somehow knew each other. We will update this story.

On Monday, February 18th, 2019, at 12:47 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of gunfire at the Tik Tok Restaurant, located at 11215 Southeast Division Avenue.

Officers and medical personnel arrived in the area and located an injured adult male. The injured male was transported by medical personnel to a Portland hospital for treatment for traumatic injuries. This male was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Members of the Tactical Operations Division’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded initially to investigate the incident. Once it was determined the victim had died, the Detective Division’s Homicide Team responded and continued the investigation.

Based on preliminary information, it does not appear that there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Neighborhood traffic may be affected due to this active crime scene and investigation. Southeast 112th Avenue from Division to Lincoln Streets is closed and expected to remain so for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696.