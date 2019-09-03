Person Shot In Montavilla Neighborhood Overnight
Portland, Ore. – A new shooting overnight in the Montavilla neighborhood. Lots of police responded to Southeast 92nd and Main street, between Division and Stark, around 11:30pm last night. Officers found one victim who was shot, but no word yet on their injuries. The suspect took off before police arrived and has not been found yet. Nearby streets were shutdown for some hours during the investigation.
This shooting comes just after a home in the neighborhood was shot at three different times in just a week. The house is in the Montavilla Neighborhood on 78th Avenue between Everett and Glisan. There were no victims in the first two shootings, but on Sunday a man was shot at the house. People who live near the targeted home tell News Partner KGW they’re feeling unsafe.
The landlord says he’s working to evict the people living in that home.