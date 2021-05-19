Person Shot And Killed During Incident With Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say a person suspected of domestic assault has died in a shooting involving a deputy in southwestern Oregon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at 11 a.m. Tuesday deputies were sent to a domestic assault in progress near Rogue River.
The news release says before deputies arrived the suspect left in a vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran says the suspect returned several minutes later and “subsequently the deputy reported shots fired.”
Moran says the suspect died at the scene and the deputy was not hurt.
The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit led by Medford police will investigate the incident.