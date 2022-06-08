      Weather Alert

Person Riding Bike Killed, Driver Charged With Manslaughter

Jun 8, 2022 @ 9:58am
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an electronic bicycle pulling a trailer with his dog was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer and the driver left the scene.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan just after 1:30pm.  The victim has not yet been identified.  The dog reportedly survived.

The suspect’s vehicle was found in North Portland about an hour later where the driver was arrested.  41-year-old Kenlly Leyvachi is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Reckless Driving and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver.

This is the 30th traffic fatality of the year in Portland and the second in less than 24 hours.

