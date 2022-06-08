Person Riding Bike Killed, Driver Charged With Manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an electronic bicycle pulling a trailer with his dog was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer and the driver left the scene.
The crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan just after 1:30pm. The victim has not yet been identified. The dog reportedly survived.
The suspect’s vehicle was found in North Portland about an hour later where the driver was arrested. 41-year-old Kenlly Leyvachi is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Reckless Driving and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver.
This is the 30th traffic fatality of the year in Portland and the second in less than 24 hours.
Related | Driver Arrested For Murder, Hit & Run For Killing Pedestrian On 82nd Avenue