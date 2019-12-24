Person Hit And Killed By Trimet Bus
Gresham, Ore. – Gresham Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a Trimet bus around 5am this morning near SE 182nd and Division. The bus was not in service and no one was on board. Police say the person stepped off a curb in front of the bus and was hit. Police are investigating.
Gresham Police is investigating a Tri-Met bus vs. pedestrian collision on SE 182nd Ave. just south of SE Division St. This morning at 4:59 a.m., an out of service Tri-Met bus was traveling southbound on 182nd Ave. when an adult male pedestrian suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was deceased at the scene. The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating.
Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719.