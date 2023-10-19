Person Hit And Killed By MAX Train In Gresham

Gresham, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to a fatal collision involving a MAX light rail train and an individual this morning. The incident occurred at 2:25 a.m. in the restricted area of the trackway between the Ruby Junction/E 197th Ave and Civic Drive MAX stations. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found the person to be deceased.

Early morning MAX Blue Line service was disrupted for approximately three hours, affecting travel between the Ruby Junction/E 197th Ave and Cleveland Ave stations. During this disruption, shuttle buses were deployed to provide service in the affected area. Normal MAX service resumed at 6:30 a.m.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is currently investigating the incident, including the possibility that the use of headphones by the individual in the restricted trackway area may have played a role in the collision. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719.