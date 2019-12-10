      Weather Alert

Person Dies After Trailer Explodes Near Bend

Dec 10, 2019 @ 10:54am

ALFALFA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say one person died when a travel trailer caught fire and exploded east of Bend.

KTVZ-TV reports Crook County deputies were sent shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on someone living in the travel trailer, according to Sheriff John Gautney.

Gautney said while en route, deputies were told the trailer was on fire, followed by a report of an explosion.

Deputies were able to determine a person died inside the trailer.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the person’s identify.

