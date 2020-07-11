      Weather Alert

Person Arrested Friday After Attacking Officer With Hammer

Jul 11, 2020 @ 10:06am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer.

Police say federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door.

Authorities didn’t release details about any injuries to the officer.

Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer.

Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers.

Authorities say that otherwise protests on Friday were generally peaceful.

