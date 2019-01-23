Perrydale Domestic Water Assn. – Thursday January 24th, 80% of the system’s water will be turned off. This means many of you will experience low to no water pressure. This will begin at 7am on the 24th and if the repair goes well, pressure will return mid afternoon. If the repair is difficult the water may be off well into the evening. Store water for drinking and flushing toilets. This also triggers a 48 hour boil water notice.

For full details go to www.perrydalewater.com/odot-project

Water services on Wallace, Zena and Oak Grove Roads are not expected to see low pressure. (For Thu Jan 24th)