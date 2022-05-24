Permits Needed For Personal Vehicles To Visit Columbia River Gorge Waterfall Corridor

BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — Timed use permits are now needed for personal vehicles to visit trailheads, waterfalls and viewpoints on a seven-mile stretch in the Columbia River Gorge.
The joint project was launched by Multnomah County, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service to reduce traffic congestion, increase safety and improve the overall experience of visitors.
Permits are needed between the Bridal Veil exit on Interstate 84 and Ainsworth State Park seven days a week from 9am-6pm through September 5th.
The Forest Service is also reinstating timed used permits at Multnomah Falls for visitors using Exit 31 to the parking lot. There are two different permits; one just for the falls and another for the rest of the attractions.
“With this permit pilot program our goal is to provide easier access while improving the safety and experience for those traveling through the Gorge’s majestic beauty. The benefit of a pilot program is that we can modify it as needed to enhance its effectiveness and ensure it works for residents and visitors alike,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann.
Permits can be purchased online for $2 per day up to two weeks in advance. A limited amount of in-person, same-day permits without a fee will be available at the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale and the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.
Permits will be for a designated starting time at check-in points at Exit 28 or 35 and it’s for the whole day. Parking is only guaranteed along the corridor in marked parking spots.
If you do not want to hassle with driving and finding a permit, it’s recommended to take public transit, join a tour or bike instead. Columbia Area Transit runs from Portland to Cascade Locks and Hood River. Sasquatch Shuttle and Gray Line Waterfall Trolley offer shuttle service.