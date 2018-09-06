In Brief: I don’t even like peppermint candy.



It’s September. While that means the end of summer for some, and back to school for others, in movie terms September is dump time. September and January are when the studios shed projects they’ve been sitting on or release films they know wouldn’t get seen by audiences any other time of year.

The first dumpee of this year’s September is Peppermint.

TV credit card huckster Jennifer Garner is Riley North. Her husband and daughter are murdered by a drug lord. He and his killer crew — with help from a crooked judge and a shyster lawyer — get away with the crime.

With nothing to lose, North goes to Asia and learns martial arts. Now more killing machine than an ordinary woman, North is out for revenge.

Her exploits get North urban myth status. Everyone loves her but the bad guys, the cops and critics like me who — as North starts killing bad guys in the order of their importance to the plot — find “Peppermint” shallow, two-dimensional and predictable.

Problem-one with the film is the casting. A spotty career hasn’t stopped Garner from occasionally blowing us away as she did with exceptional work in films like Dallas Buyer’s Club, Juno and a couple of others. As good as she was in those films, Garner also played Elektra in two awful super hero flicks and has done a lot of kiddie crap like Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

The producers of the flavorless Peppermint want you to believe Garner is a cold-blooded killer. The credit card commercials and the fluff pieces make it impossible to believe. The woman looks more like a soccer mom than John Wick, The Equalizer’s Robert McCall or — going waaayyyy back — Charles Bronson’s Death Wish vigilante Paul Kersey.

And when it comes to female vengeance films Kill Bill, Hard Candy, Extremities and — one of my all-time favorites — Serial Mom and their so-called heroines Uma Thurman, Ellen Page, Farrah Fawcett and Kathleen Turner did it much better and more believably.

Maybe the producers wanted someone more ordinary to be the heroine. Garner might have picked up the role because she has that ordinary soccer mom look. Ironically, we can barely buy the aforementioned actors and actresses of being capable of killing well-armed thugs by the score. So what makes the producers of Peppermint believe we will buy Garner’s soccer mom killer persona?

The one positive? There’s no romance. That’s probably a good thing since killing is a 24/7 job.

That leads us to problem-two. It’s the creative team and the stupid, and predictable plot and equally predictable twists inserted into this disaster. This one comes from director Pierre Morel who gave us the dreadful Liam Neeson not-so-thrilling and equally predictable thriller Taken and Chad St. John who penned 2016’s London Has Fallen. Like Peppermint it fell totally flat from the opening credits forward.

The bottom-line? I’m not fond of peppermint in any form. The flavor doesn’t fit my sensitive palette. It’s just not very good. Kind of like this movie. And if that’s not tasteless enough, Morel, St. John and the producers left room for a sequel.

Director: Pierre Morel

Stars: Jennifer Gardner, John Gallagher Jr., John Ortiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Annie Ilonzeh

Rated PG-13 for violence and some language. By nature Peppermint is strong and packed with flavor. The movie by the same name is weak and flavorless. Give this a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.