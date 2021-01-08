People Who Receive Food Assistance Will See An Increase In Benefits.
In an effort to help Oregonians struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefit increase applies to current SNAP participants automatically.
Additional benefits will be issued on January 12th and January 29th.
One example would be if there were four individuals in a household and currently receiving $500, the emergency allotment supplement will raise their benefits to $680 per month, and with the additional increase that goes to $782 for the month.
Sadie Carney is with the Oregon Department of Human Services, she said that it’s not a sure thing the benefit will go past January.
She also added that “If are receiving benefits you do not have to take any action, benefits will be placed directly on your Oregon EBT card.”
Total benefits will be different based on each household’s regular monthly allotment.