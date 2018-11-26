People in Gaston Told to Boil Water After Main Break
By Grant McHill
Nov 26, 2018 @ 12:52 PM

GASTON, Ore. (AP) – The Gaston School District has cancelled classes after a water main broke within city limits — causing “unsanitary conditions.”

The school district west of Portland announced its decision affecting Monday’s schedule. After school activities and sports practices were also canceled.

Gaston Rural Fire District alerted residents to the water main break around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said water pressure should be back for most of the city, but people may experience some discoloration, low water pressure or trickles of water.

Water samples will be sent out for testing. In the meantime, officials advise people to boil their water.

