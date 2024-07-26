KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

People Flee Idaho Town Through A Tunnel Of Fire And Smoke

July 26, 2024 10:10AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Multiple communities in Idaho have been evacuated after lightning strikes sparked fast-moving wildfires.

Videos posted to social media include a man fleeing the town of Juliaetta, driving past a building and trees engulfed in flames as a tunnel of smoke rises over the roadway.

As that and other blazes scorch the Pacific Northwest, authorities say California’s largest wildfire is zero-percent contained after destroying 134 structures and threatening 4,200 more.

A sheriff says it was started by a man who pushed a burning car into a gully.

Officials say they have arrested a 42-year-old man who will be arraigned Monday.

