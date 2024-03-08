KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pentagon Study Finds No Sign Of Alien Life In Reported UFO Sightings Going Back Decades

March 8, 2024 12:55PM PST
Share
Pentagon Study Finds No Sign Of Alien Life In Reported UFO Sightings Going Back Decades
FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A new Pentagon study that examined reported sightings of UFOs over nearly the last century has found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence. That conclusion is consistent with past U.S. government efforts to assess the accuracy of claims that have captivated public attention for decades. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon study that examined reported sightings of UFOs over nearly the last century has found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence.

That conclusion is consistent with past U.S. government efforts to assess the accuracy of claims that have captivated public attention for decades.

The study from the Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office analyzed U.S. government investigations since 1945 of reported sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more popularly known as UFOs.

It found no evidence that any of those claims were actually signs of alien life, or that the U.S. government and private companies had reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology and were hiding it.

More about:
Alien
Life
Pentagon

Popular Posts

1

Don't Throw Away That Safeway Check In Your Mailbox
2

Jury Convicts Movie Armorer Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin
3

Former President Trump's Attorneys Post Bond To Support $83.3 Million Award To Writer In Defamation Case
4

US Economy Grew Solid 3.2% In Fourth Quarter
5

Portland Gives Criminal Behind Hate Crime Slap On The Wrist