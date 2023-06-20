KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pentagon Accounting Error Provides Extra $6.2 Billion For Ukraine Military Aid

June 20, 2023 4:08PM PDT
Share
Pentagon Accounting Error Provides Extra $6.2 Billion For Ukraine Military Aid
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years, resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.

The total surplus is about double early estimates.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine.

As a result, the department has additional money to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia.

More about:
Aid
Error
Ukraine

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases From 7-Month High To 6.71% This Week
2

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
3

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged For First Time In 15 Months, But Signals 2 More Potential Hikes
4

PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set
5

Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Twitter Series