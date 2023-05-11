KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Peloton Is Recalling More Than 2 Million Exercise Bikes

May 11, 2023 10:05AM PDT
(Associated Press) – Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01.

The bikes were sold in the U.S. from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400.

They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.

