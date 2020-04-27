      Breaking News
Pelosi, Jayapal Endorse Biden

Apr 27, 2020 @ 11:27am

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has received endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal.

The pair of announcements Monday underscores Biden’s effort to unify disparate factions of the Democratic Party as he takes on President Donald Trump.

In video remarks, Pelosi said Biden would be a “voice of reason and resilience” amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she cited the former vice president’s past experience in key legislative deals on Capitol Hill.

Jayapal had previously backed Biden’s last remaining rival, Bernie Sanders, but she and Pelosi both said a Biden presidency could advance liberal policies.

