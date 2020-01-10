      Weather Alert

PELOSI: House Will Take Steps Next Week To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

Jan 10, 2020 @ 10:14am

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s trial.

In a letter Friday to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said she has asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Pelosi has held on to the articles in a standoff with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

House Democrats impeached Trump three weeks ago on charges of abuse and obstruction over his actions toward Ukraine.

