Pediatric COVID Cases Rising Sharply In Oregon

Jan 14, 2022 @ 4:56pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Coronavirus cases are rising sharply among children under age four and between the ages of 12 and 17.

Oregon health officials say they are closely monitoring the trends in pediatric cases, which made up more than 20% of the state’s overall known caseload in the week that ended Jan. 8.

The state says hospitalizations are also increasing in children.

Overall, the Oregon Health Authority reported 8,672 new confirmed or presumptive cases Friday and 13 new deaths.

Six percent of staffed adult intensive care unit beds are open statewide.

