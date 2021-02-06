Pedestrian struck and killed in Portland Saturday Morning
Police say that they completed their on scene investigation of a pedestrian being struck and killed on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard early Saturday morning.
The road was closed to traffic for some time as the investigation took place.
Police say their investigation revealed that a woman was driving southbound on McLoughlin Boulevard when a man was likely crossing the to the west side of the road and was struck.
Police say the man was crossing in an area that was not a crosswalk and was not very well lit.
They also say he was wearing dark clothing.
Police say they did not find any sign that the driver was impaired, and that she is not facing any charges at this time.
Police are still trying to reach the man’s family.