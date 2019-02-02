Pedestrian Killed On SE Division

Portland, Oregon – Keep your eyes out for a dark colored SUV that may have new front end damage this morning. A pedestrian was hit and killed in Southeast Portland and police are searching for the driver. It happened just before 12:30am at SE 130th and Division. The man died at the scene. Call police if you know anything.

On Saturday February 2, 2019, at 12:24 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 130th Avenue. The involved vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV that left the area.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located an adult male pedestrian suffering from traumatic injuries. Medics pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Due to the fatality, the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to conduct an investigation into the crash.

Southeast Division Street, between 129th and 131st Avenues, is closed to all traffic and will remain closed for several hours until the completion of the crash scene investigation.

No additional updates on this investigation are expected this evening. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the incident is encouraged to call dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390