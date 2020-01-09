Pedestrian Killed On I-84 Near I-205
Portland, Ore. – All lanes of I-84 eastbound are back open now, after being shutdown at 82nd avenue for about four hours. A pedestrian was hit and killed on the freeway early this morning around 1:30am. Portland police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. It’s unclear why the person was trying to cross I-84, near I-205.
Posted on FlashAlert: January 9th, 2020 3:09 AM
The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate this morning’s collision involving a pedestrian on I-84 Eastbound.
The lone pedestrian involved was crossing the freeway for an unknown reason and was struck by a sedan. The pedestrian was determined to be deceased at the scene.
The involved driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Investigators do not believe impairment or distracted driving are factors in this crash.
If anyone has information about this collision, please contact Traffic Officer Enz at (503) 823-2208 or at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov
The freeway is expected to remain closed for at least another three hours while the scene is processed for evidence.
This is the first Major Crash Team call out and first fatality the team has investigated in 2020.
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1:33 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on I-84 Eastbound at the I-205 Southbound split (Exit 6).
Due to the severity of the collision, the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to the scene.
All lanes of I-84 Eastbound are closed at the 82nd Avenue exit and are expected to remain so for several hours. Oregon Department of Transportation staff are assisting with the freeway closure.
It is early in the investigation and officers are trying to determine what led up to the collision. If anyone has information, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
An updated release will be sent out with more details as they become available.