Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash.
By Jacob Dean
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 3:16 AM

PORTLAND, OR.  Police say the driver of a red Volvo sedan was driving westbound when he crashed into multiple unoccupied parked vehicles in the 7400 block of North Willamette Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers found an injured man who they believe was collecting bottles and aluminum cans at the time of the crash. The victim later died at the hospital. The driver of the red Volvo sedan was taken into police custody. Officers believe speed and intoxication were contributing factors to the crash. This is the 33rd traffic death in Portland this year.

