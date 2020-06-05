      Weather Alert

Pedestrian Killed In Barbur Blvd. Hit & Run

Jun 5, 2020 @ 5:41am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a driver took off after hitting a pedestrian in Southwest Portland late Thursday night.  The victim was struck on Barbur Boulevard at Capitol Hill Road just after 11:00pm.  They have not yet been identified.

The vehicle involved is described as a newer grey Dodge Caravan with an unknown license plate.  It possibly could have damage along the passenger side.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle driving in the area to contact Officer Chris Johnson via email.

This is the 18th fatal crash in Portland this year.

TAGS
Barbur Boulevard SW Portland traffic fatality
