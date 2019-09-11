Pedestrian Hit, Killed On I-84 Freeway In Fairview
Fairview, Ore. – Update as of 8:30am – One lane of I-84 West at Fairview has just reopened after a deadly crash this morning.
Heads up for drivers in Troutdale and Gresham who use I-84 to get into work. A pedestrian has been hit and killed on I-84 Westbound near Fairview. I-84 West is shutdown in that area now. Because this is a fatal crash first responders plan to be there for a while. Leave early and give yourself extra time to get to work if you normally use I-84 West near Gresham.