Deadly Collision Between Max Train And Pedestrian
By Jacob Dean
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 6:05 AM

Hillsboro, Oregon – A collision between a pedestrian and a Max train has turned deadly in Hillsboro this morning. This happened near the Quatama Max Station. It’s unclear how the crash happened.

 

We just got this update from Hillsboro Police:

HILLSBORO POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN AND MAX TRAIN

At 4:47 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the MAX Blue Line tracks near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road.  An eastbound train struck a man on the tracks in a train-only area about 50 yards west of Northeast Cornelius Pass Road. The train stopped about 200 yards east of the road.  The man died on scene.  The MAX operator and passengers were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing; names will not be released at this time.

Trimet has shuttle buses running in place of the Blue Line max right now, between 185th and the Hatfield Government center.

 

Riders should expect delays. Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds is on her way to the scene now to find out more.

Check Trimet Alerts on Twitter for the latest updates.

