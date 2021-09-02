Pedestrian Hit & Killed By Driver Who Fled On McLoughlin Blvd.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland on Thursday morning and left the scene.
The crash happened on McLoughlin Boulevard near Holgate around 9:50am.
The driver abandoned their vehicle and walked off. They’re described as a man who was not wearing a shirt with long hair in a bun.
McLoughlin, which is also Highway 99E, is closed in both directions between Powell and 17th.
Anyone who sees someone matching the description especially if they’re trying to hide or acting suspiciously should call 911.
Officers are looking for the suspect in the neighborhood around SE McLoughlin Blvd and SE Holgate Blvd. Preliminary description is a male, shirtless, with long hair in a bun on his head.
— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) September 2, 2021
Officers are looking for the suspect in the neighborhood around SE McLoughlin Blvd and SE Holgate Blvd. Preliminary description is a male, shirtless, with long hair in a bun on his head.
— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) September 2, 2021