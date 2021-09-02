      Weather Alert

Pedestrian Hit & Killed By Driver Who Fled On McLoughlin Blvd.

Sep 2, 2021 @ 10:46am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland on Thursday morning and left the scene.

The crash happened on McLoughlin Boulevard near Holgate around 9:50am.

The driver abandoned their vehicle and walked off.  They’re described as a man who was not wearing a shirt with long hair in a bun.

McLoughlin, which is also Highway 99E, is closed in both directions between Powell and 17th.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description especially if they’re trying to hide or acting suspiciously should call 911.

