Pedestrian Hit In Vancouver Dies

Vancouver, Washington – A man hit by a car in Vancouver has died. Police say Elvis Keplinger did not survive his injuries. Witnesses say they saw him jumping in and out of traffic on Northeast 28th Street before he was struck last Wednesday. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested and officers believe alcohol was involved.

Read more from police:

*** Update ***

The pedestrian, Elvis M. Keplinger did not survive his injuries. Charges for Ms. Simonov have been upgraded to Vehicular Homicide.

The Vancouver Police Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.

***

Vancouver, Wash. –On November 21, 2018 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 13100 block of NE 28th St. According to witnesses, a male was jumping in and out of traffic; a vehicle driving westbound on NE 28th Street collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 48 year old male, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Ileta Simonov, 23, was arrested and booked for Vehicular Assault I. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.