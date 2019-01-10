Pedestrian Hit By Car in Front of Officer in Southeast Portland.

Portland, OR. A stretch of Southeast Powell Boulevard was shut down for a few hours after a man crossing the road was struck by a car. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night a Portland police officer saw a sedan crash into the pedestrian near 167th and Powell. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. At this time there have been no arrests or citations. Police reopened Southeast Powell Boulevard between 162nd and 170th Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.