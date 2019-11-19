Pedestrian Hit And Killed Near SE 22nd & Burnside
Portland, Ore. – A stretch of East Burnside was shut down after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers found a person in the street near SE 22nd and Burnside just after 11pm last night. Medical crews determined that person died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. It’s not clear if impairment or speed were factors in the crash. Traffic was closed on Burnside between SE 20th and 24th Avenues.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in the Buckman Neighborhood.
On Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:03p.m., Central Precinct officers were dispatched to the report of a pedestrian involved crash in the 2200 Block of East Burnside Street. When they arrived they found a pedestrian down in the street. Medical crews responded but determined the pedestrian was deceased. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene.
The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the assist in the traffic crash investigation. Traffic is affected in the area. East Burnside Street is closed to all traffic between Southeast 20th Avenue and Southeast 24th Avenue.
No additional information is available at this time. An updated news release will be pushed out as investigators learn more.