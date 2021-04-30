      Weather Alert

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Train In Monroe, Washington

Apr 30, 2021 @ 10:42am

MONROE, Wash. (AP) – A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Friday morning in downtown Monroe.

Some streets in the area were blocked by the train, which stopped after the accident and remained there during the death investigation.

Police and medics responded to the scene, east of the Main Street railroad crossing, at about 6:15 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being struck by a train, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available about the victim.

TAGS
hit pedestrian train
Popular Posts
DA's Office & AG Open Investigation Into Lents Park Shooting Of Robert Delgado
Portland’s Genius Mayor Finally Realizes That Bad People Do Bad Things
Washington House Passes Cap and Trade Bill on Friday
Governor Inslee Signs Mascot Measure
Oregon Health Authority Updates Quarantine Recommendation