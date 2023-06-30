Pedestrian Fatally Struck In Hit-and-Run Crash In Portland’s Sunderland Neighborhood

Portland, Ore. – A pedestrian was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road in the Sunderland Neighborhood on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., officers from the North Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical services discovered an adult male pedestrian who had succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver responsible for the collision had fled the scene prior to police arrival. No details regarding the suspect have been released at this time.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team has been dispatched to conduct an investigation into the incident. As part of the ongoing investigation, Northeast 33rd Drive has been temporarily closed between Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to the crash. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau at [email protected], citing case number 23-171259.