Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run Crash In Lents Neighborhood

(Portland, Ore) — A person died at the scene of a Hit and Run crash involving two vehicles, Saturday morning in the Lents Neighborhood. Portland Police Officers responded to the crash at Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 100th avenue just before 7:30 am.
Paramedics arrived along with officers and ruled the pedestrian deceased at the scene.
Upon arrival, Officers learned one of the drivers had fled the scene on foot. Police immediately conducted a search for the suspected driver, but were unable to locate the person. The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The Portland Major Crash Team was called in to investigate the scene. During the investigation, SE Holgate was closed between Southeast 96th avenue and 104th avenue.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to contact, [email protected] Attention Traffic Investigation Unit. Reference case number 22-190280 or call (503) 823-2103.