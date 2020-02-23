Pedestrian Clings To Life After Being Hit By A Car On West Burnside
A pedestrian was stuck by a car along West Burnside Street and suffered life threatening injuries, prompting the Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team to respond.
The road is closed for the investigation.
It happened around 7pm officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car on West Burnside Street between Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue. Paramedics also responded and transported the pedestrian to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car stopped and remained on the scene. No word on the condition