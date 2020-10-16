Peacock Lane Goes Dark

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland’s premiere holiday traditions is not going to happen this year, at least not in an organized fashion. Peacock Lane has announced the lights in Southeast Portland will stay dark in December.
The vote to turn off the lights was not unanimous and residents are not prohibited from going all-out on decorations, but crowds are discouraged.
“Portland’s Christmas Street” has been a tradition since the 1920’s. This is the first time since World War II that the lane running between Belmont and Stark will go dark. In the 70’s, the hours of the display were limited due to the nation’s energy crisis.
Peacock Lane was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.