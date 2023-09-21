Peacemaker Alicia Dunams Talks About Talking To Your Enemies

PORTLAND, Ore. — Everyone has difficult conversations and sometimes, they’re with people who we sometimes don’t get along with. Alicia Dunams is an expert in this department. She is the author most recently of: How to talk to Your Enemies: 101+ Ways to Turn Hostility into Peace.

Alicia says there are some great 3-step techniques people can learn and use that will help you both get along with your enemies and execute a quality apology. For that, she recommends you empathize, apologize and commit to making changes.

Alicia spoke with KXL’s Brett Reckamp. A chunk of that conversation can be heard below. Look and listen for their full interview this weekend on Beyond The Headlines.

