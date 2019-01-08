PDX Tops List for Nightlife

The Long and Short of it...

Who do you think ranks higher for nightlight? Las Vegas or Portland?

Yep, Portland.

In a new ranking Portland is listed as number eight for the country’s best nightlight. Apartment Guide considers population in comparison to the ratio of bars, breweries, clubs, music, entertainment… the list only includes cities with more than 100,000 people. These spots have the most nightlife options, per late-nighter.

Orlando, Florida is number ten.

Portland is number eight.

St. Louis, Missouri, number one.

(BTW, Seattle is #20, Salem is #48)

While Portland is listed for fun, it’s also mentioned for high rent. A one bedroom goes for about $1,570. Whereas, St. Louis is one of the most affordable in the top ten. A one-bedroom apartment there, averages about $1,000 each month.

You can check out the full article on Apartment Guide’s blog.