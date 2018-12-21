PDX Packed For Holiday Travel

Portland, Oregon – If you’re flying out for the holidays today, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time. It’s one of the busiest days of the whole year at PDX. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is out there this morning talking with travelers. Listen to her reports all morning long on Fm News 101 and KXL.com. Check your flight’s status here.

Some good news, if you fly Alaska airlines and wear your “Ugly Christmas Sweater” you can board early today. Read more about that here. In celebration of National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, Alaska Airlines guests who wear their festive holiday sweaters to the airport on Friday, Dec. 21 can board their flight early. The one-day promotion will be celebrated by flyers and employees alike across Alaska’s 116-city network and includes all Alaska and Horizon Air flights. Festive holiday-themed boarding music and free holiday movies will play all month to help get guests into the holiday spirit.

More than 64,000 travelers will pass through Portland International Airport on each of the peak travel days (Dec. 20, 21 and 26) between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1. In total, PDX expects more than 928,000 passengers during the holiday travel period. Headed toward its sixth year of record passenger traffic growth, the airport anticipates serving 19.9 million travelers in 2018.

What can passengers do to help keep holiday travels stress-free? A few timely travel reminders for those picking up people at PDX and those flying out for the holidays.

Avoid roadway congestion. Waiting for friends or family? Use the airport's free cell phone waiting lot (which happens to have adjacent food and coffee!). After making their way through the terminal, your friend or family member can give a quick call when they have bag in hand and you can zip around and pick them up.

Fill two needs with one deed. The shops and restaurants at PDX have "street pricing" meaning the prices are the same at the airport as other city locations. Park and grab a few gifts while you're waiting for a friend's flight. Bonus: you can't beat these store hours!

Pick a parking spot. Prior to leaving home, check parking availability to see if there's ample parking in your preferred lot. Parking is expected to be available at PDX throughout the holiday season, though some lots may reach capacity.

Don't wrap those gifts. Technically, you're allowed to go through the checkpoint with wrapped gifts however, if questions arise about your luggage contents, you may have to unwrap the gifts to resolve any questions. If you're not sure grandpa's gift will pass muster, the TSA offers packing pointers to help clarify what can and can't be placed in luggage.

Charge ahead! Arrive at the airport with your devices charged. It's true PDX has more than 1,400 places travelers can plug in for power, though sometimes finding an available outlet is as elusive as Bigfoot. In the seasonal spirit of sharing, consider bringing an extra charging cable and make someone's day: sharing is caring.

