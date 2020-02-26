PDX Mayoral Debate: Who’s Better At “Equity Of Outcome”?
By Cooper Banks
The top two candidates for Portland Mayor largely agree which problems are the biggest facing the city. They both seem to want the same kinds of progressive policy solutions. It’s just that one of them says they can do a better job pushing those solutions forward – faster.
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s top challenger, Sarah Iannarone, says Wheeler has failed in his duty to help solve any of the city’s pressing issues. Naturally, the Mayor disagrees.
Mayor Wheeler lists his administration’s accomplishments in a section of his campaign website called “A Letter From Ted”
Iannarone says Wheeler has had his chance and must go.
Both candidates champion policies that would bring greater equity, diversity, and inclusion to agencies, institutions, and cultural structures throughout the city. But while much of both candidates’ rhetoric focuses on “equity of opportunity”, quite a fair bit more of it remains rooted in “equity of outcome.”
Who can create a more compelling case and vision for more rapid progress toward equity of outcome in Portland?
You might want to keep that question in mind because it is central to the dynamic of a scheduled Mayoral debate on Wednesday. Voters in the City of Portland can expect Sarah Iannarone to go on the attack too.
A total of four candidates take the stage at the Holiday Inn near Portland International Airport on Wednesday. Voters will also hear from Ozzie Gonzalez and self-described community organizer Teressa Raiford.
My research indicates the most fireworks will likely come during discussion between Iannarone and Wheeler.
Iannarone has been gunning for the Mayor’s office a while now and she might be eager to avenge her defeat to Wheeler in 2016.