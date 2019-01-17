Portland Ore – Hopworks Urban Brewery Founder and Brewmaster Chris Ettinger cuts the ribbon on his new pub now open at Portland International Airport. He was able to open just in time before the federal government shutdown. Ettinger says brewers are having problems with openings and season releases because of the closing of the agency that regulates those things. He also tells us that lowering the blood alcohol limit would be an opportunity for brewers to continue the work at making low alcohol beers so people will “drink less but drink better.”