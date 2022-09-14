KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

September 14, 2022 4:14PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX.

A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away.

Each 600 thousand pound section is moved over a period of four nights by remote controlled transporters.

All work takes place at night after the day’s flight operations are completed.

Construction is slated to be completed by the end of 2024.

